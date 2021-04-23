Watch
Police investigating armed robbery at Grandville jewelry store

Posted at 5:11 PM, Apr 23, 2021
KENT COUNTY — Grandville police are looking for two men they say walked into a jewelry store and robbed it.

The Grandville Police Department says it happened Thursday at Jared’s Galleria of Jewelry on Rivertown Pkwy around 5:30 p.m.

According to a press release from police, two Black men walked into the jewelry store during normal business hours and used a hammer to smash open a glass display case.

The two men took off with an undisclosed amount of jewelry in a late model, tan-colored, 4-door Chevy Malibu, police stated in the release.

Officers say the suspects were wearing hoodies and face masks.

No one was injured in the armed robbery.

If you have any information about the robbery, call Silent Observer or the Grandville Police Department tipline 616-538-6110, option 2.

