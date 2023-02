WYOMING, Mich. — Police are on the scene of a shooting in Wyoming.

Details are extremely limited, but we do know that the shooting happened at an apartment complex on Michael Avenue SW near Belfield.

FOX 17

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the shooting.

Wyoming police told FOX 17 there is no threat to the public.

FOX 17

FOX 17 has a crew at the scene working to bring you more details.

*This is a developing article and will be updated as new details are confirmed.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube