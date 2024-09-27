Watch Now
Police increase presence near Gaines Twp school after casings found, shots heard

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies from the Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) were sent out to 60th St and Pinetree Ave Friday morning after people reported hearing shots.

Casings were found, but no victim was seen in the area or reported at the hospital.

It happened around 3 a.m. The location is near East Kentwood High School, so — despite no indication anyone is in danger or any related incidents could happen, Deputies will be stepping up their presence in the area to help parents and students feel safe.

KCSO is asking anyone with information to come forward by calling them at 616-632-6125, or anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

