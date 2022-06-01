Police identify victims of Wyoming murder-suicide

WYOMING, Mich. — Police have identified four people, including two children, who died in what police say was a murder-suicide in Wyoming Tuesday morning.

Wyoming Department of Public Safety Chief Kim Koster says the incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Tuesday at a home in the area of Godfrey Avenue and Burton Street.

Officers showed up after the suspect made a concerning call to one of his family members. That family member drove out to the scene after the call, and quickly contacted 911.

Chief Koster says officers found a man, woman and two girls dead with gunshot wounds.

The victims have been identified as 33-year-old Liliana Landa-Sanchez, 13-year-old Joelin Hernandez-Landa and 11-year-old Ayzy Hernandez-Landa.

Investigators believe the man, identified as 43-year-old Oscar Moran-Hernandez killed his girlfriend, Liliana, and her 11-year-old and 13-year-old daughters before taking his own life.

Joelin and Ayzy attended San Juan Diego Academy in Wyoming.

Oscar Moran-Hernandez and Liliana Landa-Sanchez had two children together, a 5-year-old and a 2-year-old. Those two were in the home at the time of the shooting but were not hurt. A 9-year-old was also inside the home at the time of the shooting. Police say his mother was the adult female killed but are still working to find out who his father is.

Joelin and Ayza were Liliana’s daughters from a previous relationship.

The motive behind the killings is not yet known.

Wyoming officers found a handgun inside the home and believe it to be the murder weapon. They are still investigating whether the firearm was registered to the suspect.

The surviving children are now in the care of a relative.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family raise money to get the bodies of Liliana, Joelin, and Ayzy to Mexico for burial.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help or is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org

