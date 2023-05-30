Police identify man who died after being found with gunshot wound near old DeltaPlex

WALKER, Mich. — A man who died after police found him inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound near the old DeltaPlex has been identified.

Walker police say officers found 36-year-old Howard Anderson of Grand Rapids with a gunshot wound inside a car near Ferris Street and Hillside Drive after 4 a.m. on May 29.

Anderson was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Kent County deputies say they learned that the shooting happened at a home along Pinedell Avenue in Plainfield Township during an altercation.

Deputies are now actively working to identify any individuals involved.

Anyone with information that could help move the investigation forward is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345,

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube