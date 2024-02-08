Police box-in car, ending slow-speed chase with collision

WALKER, Mich. — Walker police officers say a traffic stop turned into a very slow-speed chase, ending when the suspect's car collided with a cruiser.

And we mean slow.

Officers tell FOX 17 the vehicle was traveling at less than 15mph at some points.

You can see from the video our viewer sent in the chase drew some attention.

The suspects were boxed in by cruisers as they traveled south on Wilson Ave near Lake Michigan Dr. The vehicle hit the cruiser, causing minor damage.

Originally, this was a traffic stop attempt for a vehicle with no taillights.

Drugs, paraphernalia, and stolen items were found during a search of the vehicle.

Two arrests were made; a 45-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman — both from Kentwood.

A third person was also detained, but released at the scene.