POLAR PLUNGE: FOX 17 supports Special Olympics Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — That's one cold cannonball.

For yet another year, the home of the West Michigan Whitecaps turned into a house of painfully cold plunges as hundreds took an icy dip in support of Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI).

"To me, it is everything," said Kayla Kubik, an event coordinator for SOMI. "We love seeing the community come together and raise money for our athletes."

At LMCU Ballpark on Saturday, more than 275 people took the polar plunge, raising nearly $100,000 for year-round sports training and athletic competitions for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

For yet another year, FOX 17 turned out for SOMI's largest fundraiser.

"Such a fun event and such a great way to bring the community together to be brave for a moment, to support our really brave athletes," said Michelle Dunaway after taking the plunge.

FOX 17's Todd Chance, Josh Berry, Elliot Grandia, Kara James, Olivia Yatooma, Waleed Alamleh and Larmie Sanyon also participated.

"Getting in was freezing. Getting out was even worse," said Isabella Eustice, who went with her workout friends. "It's freezing. It's cold. I just jumped."

