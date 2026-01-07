Planned power outage set for big swath of Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Work to upgrade an electrical substation will knock out power for thousands of customers this weekend in Caledonia.

Consumers Energy announced plans to kill the lights for the entire Village of Caledonia and a swath of Caledonia Township starting around 11 p.m. on Friday, January 9. The outage is expected to last as late as 8 a.m. on Saturday, January 10.

Consumers Energy A map of a planned power outage for the Village of Caledonia and areas of Caledonia Township for January 9 to 10.

The outage will allow ITC Michigan to upgrade a substation, which Consumers Energy said will improve service to neighbors.

“This work is an investment in reliability for Caledonia, ensuring families and businesses have the energy they need today and for years to come," said Steve Herrygers, senior executive director of high voltage distribution.

Customers who will be impacted by the outage have been sent a postcard in the mail. Anyone with questions can contact Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

