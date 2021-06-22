Planned power outage hitting Walker and Alpine Township

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Consumers Energy announced today a planned power outage occurring 9 p.m. Saturday, June 26 and ending on 2 a.m. Sunday, June 27.

The power outage comes because of new equipment installment inside an electric station.

According to Consumers energy the outage will impact 2,350 Consumers Energy electric customers, including several local businesses in Kent County.

Those in the city of Walker and Alpine Township bounded by 7 Mile Road NW to the north, Walker Avenue NW to the east, 8th Avenue to the west, and along 3 Mile Road NW to the south will be directly impacted Consumers Energy reports.