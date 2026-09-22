Pierson Township board votes on how to collect special assessment for fire, emergency services

PIERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A special assessment for fire and emergency services in Pierson Township will be collected based on the taxable value of the properties of those who live in the township.

On Monday, the Pierson Township board unanimously voted in favor of the measure.

What is a special assessment district?

A special assessment district is a specific geographic area where property owners pay an additional tax to help fund specific, public improvements whose benefits they receive.

Why Pierson Township?

According to the Pierson Township board, a special assessment district is needed to help pay for capital and services provided by Sand Lake Fire Department, which is newly under the control of nearby Nelson Township.

In March, when Nelson Township took over the fire department from the Village of Sand Lake, it agreed to continue providing fire and emergency services as normal, which meant maintaining a working relationship with not only residents of the township and village, but also those in nearby Ensley and Pierson Townships.

Per Nelson Township Supervisor Robyn Britton, the department is in need of a new engine and new medic truck, whose combined cost is an estimated $1.5 million.

In July, Ensley and Pierson Townships signed contracts with Nelson Township, agreeing to terms on how the three would split the cost of the department.

How are fire and emergency services handled in Pierson Township?

A pair of fire departments provide fire and emergency services to Pierson Township.

Broadly, the northern half of the township receives coverage from the Howard City Fire Department while the southern half receives coverage from the Sand Lake Fire Department.

Pierson Township

What will a special assessment mean for my tax bill?

As the township is roughly split it two as it relates to fire and emergency services, a special assessment will be similarly levied.

On Monday, the Pierson Township board unanimously voted in favor of collecting the assessment based on the taxable value of residents' properties — similar to how a millage is collected — rather than a flat rate.

For those who receive coverage from the Howard City Fire Department, this translates to a millage of 0.5026 mills that could raise as much as $42,160.20 in its first year of existence.

For those who receive coverage from the Sand Lake Fire Department, this translates to a millage of 0.9208 mills that could raise as much as $112,471,38 in its first year of existence.

Notably, when the township collects the special assessment it will not collect its already existing fire millage as not to "double dip" its residents.

The current millage is set at 0.75 mills and is set to expire in 2028.

What's next?

Per the township, the special assessment district is designed to be a "temporary" funding solution until a new fire and emergency services millage can be put on the ballot, potentially as soon as 2028.

The special assessment district will remain in place for up to five years and the annual amount collected by it will be determined on a year-by-year basis, dependent upon the budgetary needs of the township.

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