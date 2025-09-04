Pick a peck of pickles: Heffron Farms offering free U-pick, canning class by way of bumper cucumber crop

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A bumper crop of cucumbers has prompted Heffron Farms to open its fields up to the public, offering two days of free u-pick in addition to a free pickle canning class and a planned donation to local food banks.

On Sunday, Sept. 7 and Monday, Sept. 8, pickle lovers are welcome to work the fields at Heffron Farms in Grattan Township from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., as long as they set aside some of the freshly-picked produce for the canning class.

Then, at Heffron Farms Kitchen in Lowell on Wednesday, Sept. 10, an educator from MSU Extension will lead the free workshop at 10:00 a.m., teaching participants how to preserve fresh produce. All supplies will be included in the class and you'll be able to leave with your own jar of pickles.

"When people think of pickles, they think, 'Well, I go to Meijer and buy my pickles.' Well, there are alternatives to that and you can save some money," said Denny Heffron, owner of the West Michigan farm.

If not for the free u-pick, canning class and donations to food banks, Heffron says "truckloads" of cucumbers would go to waste.

"As a farmer, it's a shame," he said. "There's people who could use them."

A hot summer has helped the fast-growing crop.

"A little bitty pickle today will be a big pickle tomorrow," Heffron said.

If you'd like to sign up for the free canning class at Heffron Farms Kitchen, please call 616-794-2527 or email falicia.heffronfarms@gmail.com.

