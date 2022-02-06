PHOTOS: Mary Free Bed holds annual adaptive downhill ski clinic

BELMONT, Mich. — Nearly a dozen people with disabilities took part in Mary Free Bed's annual adaptive downhill ski clinic on Saturday!

MFB says 20 children and adults took to the slopes at Cannonsburg Ski Area, some for the first time ever.

We’re told 40 volunteers used “mono-skis” and “bi-skis” to help participants experience the joys of skiing in a safe way.

Mary Free Bed says the event was held in partnership with the Cannonsburg Challenge Ski Association and the Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department.

See photos from the event in the image viewer above.

