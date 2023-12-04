PFAS detected at site of former Lowell landfill

LOWELL, Mich. — The former site of the Lowell landfill has tested positive for PFAS.

The landfill, found on Ware Road, was in use from 1958–1983, according to the state of Michigan.

We’re told the site was closed because it was improperly managed and maintained.

State officials say the contamination that resulted after the site was closed prompted the city to perform an investigation in 2019. Monitoring wells were later sampled in July 2023, which returned positive results for PFAS.

The highest amount of PFOS was detected at 18 parts per trillion (ppt), while the highest amount of PFOA was detected at 26 ppt, officials explain. That’s over 16 ppt and 8 ppt, respectively.

We’re told Lowell officials agreed to test drinking water within the vicinity of the former landfill in light of these results. Those wells are located along Ware Road, Riverside Drive, Big Oak Drive, White Pine Drive, Valley Vista Drive and Deer Haven Park Drive. Testing was scheduled to begin last month.

The state adds the landfill flows north-northeast, noting drainage creeks lead toward the Grand River less than a mile north.

