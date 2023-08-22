Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Misha

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Misha!

Misha is one of the Kent County Animal Shelter’s longest residents.

This 5-year-old girl spends her days snoozing away in the Kent County Animal Shelter’s office.

Kent County Animal Shelter

Misha has the smooshiest face and loves to give her favorite people kisses.

She loves to snuggle on her dog bed and enjoys chasing toys, especially tennis balls.

Misha was with the Kent County Animal Shelter for almost five months last year and is now back due to no fault of her own.

Kent County Animal Shelter

She has been with the Kent County Animal Shelter for another three months now and is patiently waiting for the perfect family to come get her.

Her adoption fee has already been paid for by a generous donor. Stop by and meet Misha at the Kent County Animal Shelter, no appointment necessary!

If Misha isn’t for you, the Kent County Animal Shelter has more than 30 animals ready for adoption. Now through August 26, all dog adoption fees are just $17.

Kent County Animal Shelter

