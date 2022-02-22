Pet Adoption Tuesday: Bubba is looking for his forever home

Watch
Bubba is 80 pounds of pure love and he’s looking for his forever home.
Posted at 9:06 AM, Feb 22, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Bubba is 80 pounds of pure love and he’s looking for his forever home.

Bubba is a sweet 3-year-old bulldog mix who is very curious.

The Kent County Animal Shelter says Bubba is very motivated by food.

Bubba is potty trained and very social.

The Kent County Animal Shelter says he can be a little bossy with other animals and would do best in a home with a good transition period.

Bubba was a stray when the Kent County Animal Shelter took him in.

If you are interested in taking this big boy home, call or stop by the Kent County Animal Shelter.

