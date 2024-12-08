'People don't understand what they're supporting': Dogs rescued from puppy mills flown into Grand Rapids

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A transport flight filled with dogs and puppies rescued from large-scale commercial breeders — also referred to as puppy mills — touched down at Gerald R. Ford Inernational Airport on Saturday.

In partnership with National Mill Dog Rescue, the Grand Rapids-based BISSELL Pet Foundation arranged the flight, which taxied to a stop outside its corporate hangar with 138 good boys on board.

"These animals might not make it in a commercial breeding situation," said Cathy Bissell, founder of the foundation, referencing the disabilities of some of the dogs, including deafness and blindness. "They wouldn't make it into a store to be sold."

Rescued from large-scale breeders across the Midwest, vaccinated and provided with health certificates, the dogs will now wait for adoption at a dozen different animal shelters in West Michigan.

"Go to the shelter. Adopt a pet. Make a difference," Bissell said.

