Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian Friday evening on 32nd Street.

The man later died at the hospital.

At 8:20 p.m. Friday, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle on 32nd Street near Badger Avenue SW. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Kenneth Turpeau, 62, of Wyoming had been struck and was critically injured. He was transported to the hospital where he died from the injuries.

The vehicle that hit him did not stop at the scene of the crash. Witnesses described it as a white- or cream-colored smaller-style SUV, which was last seen leaving the scene southbound on Woodward Avenue.

Wyoming Public Safety officers canvassed the area seeking information to assist in solving the case.

Anybody with any information about the incident is being asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer by calling (616) 774-2345 or 1-866-774-2345, or at www.silentobserver.org on the Web.

