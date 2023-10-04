Peak fall colors expected this weekend! Map of the best views in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Road Commission (KCRC) invites everyone to grab a pumpkin spice latte and enjoy the beautiful scenery at this year’s fall color tour!

Peak fall colors are expected to blanket Kent County with brilliant reds, oranges and yellows this weekend, and KCRC has released a map of the best routes to enjoy the view.

The routes include stops by local parks where tour goers can take nature walks, visit local businesses and more.

"We have spent the summer making improvements to our county network. Now, it's time for residents to enjoy the drive,” says Managing Director Jerry Byrne. “These routes certainly do not encompass all the beauty there is to see throughout Kent County, but they do offer great options for those seeking to venture into parts of the county they have not yet visited."

View KCRC’s fall color tour map below:

Color Tour All Routes 2023 by WXMI on Scribd

The east side of the county includes the historic Fallasburg and Ada covered bridges, as well as the Whites Bridge on the other side of the Ionia County border.

Drivers taking the Western Kent County route will be treated to 35 miles of apple orchards and other fall harvests. KCRC warns slow-moving farm equipment may be present, so be prepared to slow down and exercise patience. The White Pine Trail also presents opportunities for hiking and bike riding.

Kent County Road Commission

The county’s rural beauty is most evident on its north side, spanning 100 miles and six parks across the area’s highest elevation. Don’t forget to check out the lakes and local markets!

Kent County Road Commission

Along the south, tour goers can look forward to another 100 miles of beautiful scenery as well as eight parks, cider mills, markets and five bridges. KCRC recommends driving by the Camelback Bridge on Thornapple River Drive.

If you snap photos on your fall color journey, tag @mikcrc on Facebook, X or Instagram with #LoveFallRoads.

KCRC adds they have fun activities planned in the coming weeks. Follow them on social media for updates.

