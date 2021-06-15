Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Passersby help woman pinned under vehicle in Algoma Township

items.[0].image.alt
Kent County Sheriff's Office
Kent County Sheriff's Office 02282021
Posted at 3:40 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 15:40:19-04

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A bicyclist hit and pinned by a car Tuesday was helped by passersby.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 17 a 30-year-old woman was bicycling about 10:40 a.m. on Indian Lakes Road between White Creek Avenue and Northland Drive in Algoma Township.

She moved from the trail onto the road and an eastbound driver could not avoid hitting her, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman was pinned under the vehicle in a ditch until passersby were able to move it.

She was transported to a local hospital with injuries that included lacerations.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time