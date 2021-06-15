Passersby help woman pinned under vehicle in Algoma Township

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A bicyclist hit and pinned by a car Tuesday was helped by passersby.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 17 a 30-year-old woman was bicycling about 10:40 a.m. on Indian Lakes Road between White Creek Avenue and Northland Drive in Algoma Township.

She moved from the trail onto the road and an eastbound driver could not avoid hitting her, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman was pinned under the vehicle in a ditch until passersby were able to move it.

She was transported to a local hospital with injuries that included lacerations.