Partnership brings KDL service closer to home for Grattan Twp. residents

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A partnership is bringing library services closer to home for residents of Grattan Township.

The Kent District Library says though Grattan Township residents are already KDL patrons, the nearest branch is more than 10 miles away.

While eventually, they plan to add a KDL branch in Grattan Township, residents will be able to access library offerings with an Express Library system located at the township hall.

Express Library allows patrons to check out and return items at their convenience at no extra cost to the township.

“This is great and welcome news for our residents that are unable to travel to the local KDL branches,” said Grattan Township Trustee Paul Knoerl.

KDL says residents can still visit any KDL branch and access all online services, including ebooks, audiobooks, databases and more.

“We want to provide the best library service that we can offer to all KDL patrons,” said KDL Executive Director Lance Werner. “We are excited to deliver services where Grattan Township residents live, work and play, making it easier for people to use and enjoy the library.”

KDL says the new services in Grattan Township will be the 21st KDL location in Kent County.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube