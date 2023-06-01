Parade of Homes opens its doors with several dozen new, remodeled homes

LOWELL, Mich. — All of you home lovers listen up! Over the next nine days, several dozen homes will be on display for the annual 2023 Spring Parade of Homes.

It's being hosted by the Home Builders Association of Greater Grand Rapids.

Attendees can tour both new and remodeled homes, as well as take some virtual tours.

Some tips for touring if you're planning to attend:



Neighborhood Respect: You are in someone else's neighborhood when you tour. Be sure to honor the no-parking areas and do not block driveways or drive on lawns. Try to leave at least two car widths for passing traffic.

Taking Pictures & Measurements: Some builders are flattered if you take photos or measurements. Others would prefer that you refrain from taking photos. Please ask permission before you begin. Be sensitive to other people visiting the home at the same time by not obstructing their view.

Shoe Cover Policy: Please note, most homes require protective shoe covers over socks, not bare feet; provided by homes on the tour. You are welcome to take a new pair from your first home visit, and keep for use at each home on the tour.

Comments About the Home: Homeowners may be on site, so please refrain from making comments. Keep your observations positive while in the homes.

Sable Homes is one of the builders presenting a move-in ready "Karolynn" 2-story in Lowell. The model has 2,300 square feet of finished living space that won't disappoint. The main floor offers a large entertaining space with granite kitchen countertops, a 5-foot island, wood floors, a barn door pantry that flows into the 17' x 14' great room, a laundry/locker area and a half-bath to finish it out. The upper level includes a master bath en suite featuring double sinks, granite counter tops and an upscale tiled shower with a glass euro door. In the master are also his and hers walk-in custom closets. There are an additional three bedrooms, another full bath and loft. The unfinished basement is plumbed for a full bath and is ready to be completed for additional space.

FOX 17 All of you home lovers listen up! Over the next nine days, several dozen homes will be on display for the annual 2023 Spring Parade of Homes.

The Parade of Homes runs Friday, June 2 to Saturday, June 10.

Dates & Times



Fridays & Saturdays - 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday-Thursday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ticket Prices



$10 pre-sale

$10 at Grand Rapids Lake Michigan Credit Unions

$15 during event

Children 12 & under: Free admission accompanied by an adult

Member Discount: Contact the HBA for your complimentary tickets or vouchers

Click here for a parade map and list of homes.

For more information on HBA Grand Rapids Parade of Homes, click here.