PAINT THE PLOW: Caledonia student paints beach scene on MDOT snowplow

CALEDONIA, Mich. — When the snow covers the ground this winter, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will clear the roads with a beach scene.

A senior at Caledonia High School painted one of their snowplow blades for MDOT’s “Paint the Plow” program.

Josie D.

Maintenance crews picked up the plow at the school Wednesday morning.

FOX 17 was there to ask the artist why she chose a summery theme for her design. Her answer was one many can relate to.

“I was like, ‘Man, I really wish I was … thinking about spring break, I'm gonna be honest,” Josie D. said with a laugh. “I hate winter. I think winter's so ugly, and I just don't like snow. So I was like, ‘Maybe other people feel the same way.’ So this is like a reminder that spring is around the corner.”

Josie says she’s looking forward to seeing the plow in action, and that she hopes it will brighten everyone’s day. She tells us the hibiscus flowers are her favorite part of the painting.

