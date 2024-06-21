Outdoor watering restrictions in Lowell now in effect

LOWELL, Mich. — Lowell’s seasonal water restrictions are now in effect. The rules are similar to odd-even parking during the winter.

Addresses ending with odd numbers may use water on odd-numbered days, and addresses ending with even numbers may use water on even-numbered days.

The rules pertain to outdoor water usage such as watering the lawn or garden; they don’t restrict water usage inside the home.

City and township officials say they’re considering options to expand the water treatment facility so they can increase capacity.

For the time being, these restrictions help avoid the need for a total ban on outdoor watering.

The odd-even rules last through the end of September.

