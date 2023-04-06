Opening Day: Detroit Tigers to play first 2023 home game against Boston Red Sox

DETROIT, Mich. — Baseball is back as the Detroit Tigers celebrate opening day at Comerica Park on Thursday.

The Tigers' first home game begins at 1:10 p.m. against the Boston Red Sox with games scheduled for the rest of the weekend as well.

Tigers fans have shown their excitement and anticipation for the 2023 Tigers season, with just standing room only tickets remaining for Opening Day.

Tigers fans are reminded that all tickets at Comerica Park are digital. Fans are encouraged to download tickets from the MLB Ballpark App to their digital wallet before leaving home to ensure seamless entry into the ballpark. All bags, purses and clutches are prohibited. Only wallets sized 4” x 6” x 1.5” or smaller are permitted.

OPENING DAY FESTIVITIES

The club announced several ways to celebrate the start of baseball for fans heading to The District Detroit, both outside Comerica Park for Detroit’s Biggest Party, and inside the ballpark leading up to first pitch.

Gates open at 10:30 a.m. Live music, photo opportunities, an exhibit celebrating the career of Miguel Cabrera, and the Detroit Tigers Foundation 50/50 Raffle will greet Tigers fans as they enter the concourse area.

All ticketed fans can take advantage of the Miller Lite Home Run Happy Hour which is located on the rebranded Comerica Landing from 10:30 a.m to 11:30 a.m. Select concession items will cost just $5, including 16 oz. beers, fountain drinks, hard seltzers, hotdogs, and mac-n-cheese bowls.

Restaurants in The District Detroit will be open at various times throughout the day, including Tin Roof Detroit, located directly across the street from Comerica Park, and Frita Batidos Detroit, JoJo’s ShakeBar, Mom’s Spaghetti, and Union Assembly on Columbia Street. Hockeytown Café will also be open, in addition to Mike’s Pizza Bar, PointsBet Sports Bar, The Mixing Board and UWM District Market, accessible from the exterior of Little Caesars Arena. Basan, located inside the Eddystone Hotel and adjacent to Little Caesars Arena, will be open for dinner.

One of the memorable traditions on Opening Day each season is the individual introductions of the Tigers players, manager, coaches, and support staff. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 12:35 p.m. to meet the 2023 Detroit Tigers for the first time.

Michigan native Laith Al-Saadi will perform the National Anthem. Al-Saadi’s performance will be followed by a flyover at Comerica Park featuring four A-10 Thunderbolt “Warthog” aircrafts from the 107th Fighter Squadron, and part of the 127th Wing located at Selfridge Air National Guard Base. In 2016, Al-Saadi won a spot in the finale of NBC’s “The Voice.” For more than 25 years, he has been a part of the Michigan music scene. Now, he is bringing his authentic blend of blues, soul, and classic rock to audiences around the nation and the world.

Fans in attendance and watching on Bally Sports Detroit won’t want to miss the ceremonial first pitches, with legends representing the Detroit pro sports landscape in attendance to help the Tigers kick off the home slate in style.

Detroit’s Biggest Party will get started early with the 2023 Tigers Opening Day Tailgate Party, hosted by Miller Lite and Bally Sports Detroit, at Grand Circus Park. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., fans can enjoy beer, DJ’s, food trucks, photo opportunities, giveaways and more. Tigers alum Dave Rozema will be on-site to sign autographs from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tickets for the remainder of Opening Weekend, featuring home games against the Red Sox on Saturday, April 8 at 4:10 p.m. and for Chevy Sunday Kids Day on April 9 at 1:10 p.m., are still available.

You can purchase tickets here.