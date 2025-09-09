Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person reported dead after Alpine Twp. house fire

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Alpine Twp. Fire Department says one person died in a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Crews got the call to 4 Mile Rd. east of Fruit Ridge Ave. shortly before 1:30 a.m. They say they arrived within 8 minutes. They say the fire resulted in one person dying.

The department did not identify the victim.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the fire. It is not believed to be suspicious. Michigan State Police is also assisting in the investigation.

