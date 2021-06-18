Olga's Kitchen opens fast-casual option in Comstock Park

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Iconic Michigan brand Olga’s Kitchen has opened Olga’s Fresh Grille in Comstock Park, offering a fast-casual dining experience for guests.

Located at 4064 Alpine Avenue NW, Olga’s Fresh Grille features a limited menu, including The Original Olga, The Olga Salad and Olga’s Snackers, according to a news release.

“Olga’s Kitchen has been in Woodland Mall with a traditional family dining model for 43 years, and we are thrilled to be opening our first fast-casual Olga’s Fresh Grille in the area,” said Mark Schostak, executive chairman of TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants. “Offering an alternative to full-service dining, this is an exciting milestone as we introduce our loyal guests to an enhanced experience in West Michigan. We look forward to serving our busy, on-the-go community at our new location with the menu items guests have come to know and love.”

The restaurant also surprised Kenowa Hills, Rockford and Comstock Park high schools with more than 250 boxed lunches to celebrate their perseverance through a challenging year.

Job opportunities are available and can be found here or by texting OLGA to 25000.

