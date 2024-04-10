Oldest continually operating Kent Co. business celebrates $47M expansion

LOWELL, Mich. — The oldest continually operating business in Kent County celebrated the completion of its $47 million expansion project Wednesday.

The King Milling Company in Lowell invited FOX 17 News to its new, six-floor monolithic concrete flour mill.

Construction on the new mill started during the summer of 2022, and wrapped up this past winter.

The fully insulated building uses all LED lighting, premium-efficient motors and a heat recovery system.

Its sustainable design reduces fossil fuel use when operating in colder temperatures.

This event included remarks from King Milling Chairman and CEO Brian Doyle, King Milling President Jim Doyle, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Timothy Boring, Lowell City Manager Mike Burns and more.

This new mill is the culmination of a $47 million expansion that brings the country’s most modern mill to West Michigan.

The project received a 12-year, 50% tax abatement from the city of Lowell and a $250,000 Food and Agriculture Investment Program grant from the Michigan Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development.

“We’ve had very good community support. We live here – it’s our community, and I think being grounded in it has helped our generations stay here,” King Milling Chairman and CEO Brian Doyle said.

King Milling Company has family owned and operated since 1890 – milling various kinds of wheat for a wide range of flours for bakers and food processors, not only in Michigan, but also nationwide.

It is one of only six remaining flour mills in the state.

