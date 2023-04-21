Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Number of deaths on U.S. roads still national 'crisis', despite decrease last year

Number of deaths on U.S. roads still national 'crisis', despite decrease last year
Cracked road surface tight shot
Posted at 8:31 AM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 08:46:12-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The number of people killed on U.S. roads decreased slightly last year, but government officials said it's still a national crisis.

That's because they're still close to the 2021 numbers which were the highest in 16 years.

42,795 people died on the roads last year. Estimates by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed a 0.3% decrease from the year before.

The department blames the high number of deaths on increases in impaired driving, speeding and reckless behavior.

Data shows a 12% increase in fatal crashes involving at least one distracted driver.

 The number of pedestrians killed rose 13%, and cyclist fatalities were up 2% for the year.

Passengers not wearing seatbelts killed rose 8.1%, while fatalities involving alcohol-impaired driving were up 14%.

Speeding-related deaths increased 7.9%, and crash deaths involving large trucks were up 17%.
 
With those numbers, NHTSA is adopting a strategy for reducing those deaths.

It includes more than $800 million in grants to help communities with projects in high crash areas.

Number of deaths on U.S. roads still national 'crisis', despite decrease last year

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather