Number of deaths on U.S. roads still national 'crisis', despite decrease last year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The number of people killed on U.S. roads decreased slightly last year, but government officials said it's still a national crisis.

That's because they're still close to the 2021 numbers which were the highest in 16 years.

42,795 people died on the roads last year. Estimates by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed a 0.3% decrease from the year before.

The department blames the high number of deaths on increases in impaired driving, speeding and reckless behavior.

NATIONAL CRISIS: U.S. traffic deaths decreased last year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Officials saying despite the 0.3% decrease, it’s still a national crisis. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/Pj8i7EUKfE — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) April 21, 2023

Data shows a 12% increase in fatal crashes involving at least one distracted driver.

The number of pedestrians killed rose 13%, and cyclist fatalities were up 2% for the year.

Passengers not wearing seatbelts killed rose 8.1%, while fatalities involving alcohol-impaired driving were up 14%.

Speeding-related deaths increased 7.9%, and crash deaths involving large trucks were up 17%.



With those numbers, NHTSA is adopting a strategy for reducing those deaths.

It includes more than $800 million in grants to help communities with projects in high crash areas.