GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Deputies arrested a New York man accused of scamming Kent County grandparents out of thousands of dollars.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Robert Augustin is charged with conducting a criminal enterprise and stealing a transaction device.

The sheriff’s office says deputies have investigated several cases this week involving the grandparent bail scam.

According to the sheriff’s office, the scammer claims a grandchild is in jail and needs bail money. The suspect gets the grandparents to send cash via a courier who comes to pick up the money.

"These scams are far too prevalent, and we are glad to apprehend the suspect and help bring closure to Kent County's victims," said Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young. "We remind the public to be vigilant when confronted with an unexpected prize or problem. Take time to pause and contact someone else you trust for advice before sending anyone money.”

The sheriff’s office is attempting to identify any other victims that may have been impacted. If you have any information that could help the investigation, call the sheriff’s office at (616) 632-6125 or call Silent Observer at (616)774-2345.