New Wyoming shelter will begin welcoming families in early 2024

WYOMING, Mich. — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Wyoming Park Family Shelter on Tuesday. The goal of the shelter is to address the housing crisis in West Michigan.

The shelter is located inside the Wyoming Park United Methodist Church off Porter Street. It is equipped with 12 units to support and provide refuge to families in need of temporary housing.

The shelter is expected to serve more than 60 families each year.

“In order to meet this housing crisis, in many ways, we have to be innovative if there’s not affordable housing or space available,” said Family Promise of Tomorrow CEO Tenisa Frye. “And so, this church partnership really gave us an opportunity to dive into innovation and say, you know, what, we’re already working together, we’re already partners. This gives us a chance to think bigger and fix an issue.”

The Wyoming Park Family Shelter will begin welcoming families in early 2024.

