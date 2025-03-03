New Wyoming pedestrian bridge key part of city center project

WYOMING, Mich. — The city of Wyoming is embarking on a major revitalization project centered around 28th Street near City Hall.

The bridge is part of a larger initiative to create a walkable city center, a vision outlined in Wyoming's 2021 master plan update.

"This is really kind of kicking off on that downtown vision that we have so needed," said Nicole Hofert, Wyoming's director of Community and Economic Development.

Hofert highlighted the challenges of 28th Street, which sees 3,000 vehicles daily. "It's a huge trunk line for our city and our state, and trunk lines are hard for people to cross," she explained. "They're designed for cars. They're not designed for pedestrians."

The project includes a $65 million private development by Magnus Capital Partners, featuring new housing and retail spaces. A seven-story building is planned, adding housing units and 8,800 square feet of commercial space.

Additional improvements include:

Burying utility lines

Creating a plaza for food trucks and public gatherings

Adding 4.6 miles of trails connecting Pinery Park to the Kent County trail

The development aims to reverse a business slump that began in the 1990s. "Now we're starting to see them come back, and a lot of that is because of what we're doing here on 28th Street today," Hofert said.

State Rep. John Fitzgerald (D-83rd District) expressed optimism about the project. "I think that we are entering that next chapter, that people who live in Wyoming are going to want to entertain their family, their friends, here," he said.

City officials believe the completed bridge will enhance walkability along 28th Street, benefiting businesses on both sides of the thoroughfare.

