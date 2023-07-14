New Taco Bell to open in Grandville, first 50 patrons get free tacos for a year

NEW HOPE, Minn. — A new Taco Bell location is set to open in Grandville next week.

But that’s not all! Border Foods, the franchisee that owns Taco Bell, announced the first 50 people in the door on Monday, July 17 will receive free tacos for one year.

The building can be found at 4629 Wilson Ave.

“Our outstanding team of talented employees are eager to serve everyone who visits our newest restaurant,” says Border Foods Region Coach LouAnn Hansen. “From customers to future employees, we look forward to getting to know members of the Grandville community and providing good food and good service.”

We’re told the new Taco Bell location is Border Foods’ 55th restaurant across the Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo areas.

Those interested in potential careers at the Grandville branch are invited to apply online.

