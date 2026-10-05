New Kent County Sheriff looks to lead with collaboration, transparency

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A new sheriff will soon lead the fourth largest law enforcement agency in the state.

On Friday, Undersheriff Bryan Muir will take over the role from Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young, who announced her retirement in July.

"It's an incredible honor to be able to serve," Muir said in an interview with FOX 17.

"From a young age, I knew I wanted to be in law enforcement," he said. "I thought it would be just me, bringing a sense of safety to kids in the community. Now, I have a whole team of just outstanding deputies here at the Kent County Sheriff's Office."

Muir's childhood led to his career path. He was raised by a mother who was a victim of domestic violence and witnessed how police were able to bring calm into his home, even at time in Michigan when there weren't many domestic violence laws on the books, and support for victims was also less common.

"I envied what law enforcement was able to do," he said.

Muir believes the Kent County Sheriff's Office collaborates well with other law enforcement agencies and hopes to bring further transparency to its work.

Last month, KCSO launched a transparency portal that shows how it uses technology from Flock Safety, including how many automatic license plate readers it manages and how its deputies are searching their logs.

"I don't know if we're ever going to get everyone to accept every tool we use in law enforcement," Muir said. "I can tell you we are definitely using it within the limits of the law."

I asked Muir about those who on principle disagree with the use of automatic license plate readers, citing concerns over privacy and potential misuse.

"I don't know if we're ever going to see us regress back to where technology isn't being used in law enforcement," Muir said. "I think that's something that the community is just going to have to learn to accept."

"All we can do is assure them we're using it and we're using it appropriately, lawfully, and we're making sure that everyone knows how they have an impact on crime across West Michigan here."

I also asked Muir about what the sheriff's office does and does not do in terms of immigration enforcement.

By law, he said, detainees who are brought to the Kent County Correctional Facility are photographed, fingerprinted and have their information input into state and federal databases. Muir says it's through this sharing of information that federal immigration officials may request a hold on a detainee — a length of no more than 48 hours past their scheduled release time — so they can take them into custody.

Muir added that KCSO does not arrest people for immigration-related reasons and said that if deputies are seen near where ICE officers are conducting immigration enforcement, it's to provide protection to the officers rather than assist them in an arrest.

"We're not working on the immigration enforcement," he said. "We're keeping law enforcement safe, and that is a role of any law enforcement agency across the country."

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"The federal law enforcement authorities, they have the ability to enforce the laws that they're duly appointed to do so," he said. "That's not our role. Our role is to keep our community safe and enforce the state and local laws."

During Muir's 25-year tenure with the Kent County Sheriff's Office, the nature of crime has changed. He says those who may have committed bank robberies in the past have now turned to the internet. This means criminal activity often crosses county and state lines, calling for the collaboration Muir thinks is distinctive of his deputies and detectives.

"I'm so proud of the work they do every day," he said.

As Muir is stepping into his new role in the middle of Sheriff LaJoye-Young's term, he will run for reelection in 2028.

"I'm all in," he said. "Whatever I can do for the community, whatever input they can give me to do this job better, I'm here. I'm willing to listen. I'm hoping I'm here for a long time to come."

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