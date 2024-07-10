New domestic violence court launches in Kent County to address rise in cases

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County now has a specialized court for domestic violence cases.

Prosecutors say the Domestic Violence Specialty Court was created due to a staggering uptick in domestic violence throughout the county.

"Our goal with the Domestic Violence Specialty Court is to enact transformational change by holding offenders accountable through intensive programs and supervision aimed at changing behavior patterns," says Chris Becker, Kent County prosecutor. "At the same time, we are committed to providing tremendous support to victims throughout the process, doing all we can to provide for their protection and offering the resources they need to navigate this challenging time for themselves and their families."

We’re told the new court is tailored to the specific needs of Kent County residents with unique strategies inspired by similar courts. Judge Jennifer Faber (61st District Court) and Judge Amanda Sterkenburg (District 62B Court) have been appointed as court supervisors.

Prosecutors tell us the court was developed with feedback collected from domestic violence survivors, defense lawyers, law enforcement officials and victim services organizations. After a great deal of discussion and planning, an effective court structure geared toward confronting domestic violence was formed.

The Kent County Domestic Violence Action Network (DVAN) is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday morning in Kentwood to commemorate the new court’s launch.

