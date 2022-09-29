AG Nessel to announce PFAS lawsuit

Attorney General Dana Nessel is set to announce a lawsuit against FKI Industries— a metal manufacturer with facilities in the U.S. and Canada.

Formerly Keeler Brass, FKI Industries will be named as part of a PFAS contamination lawsuit, alleging the company contaminated West and Southwest Michigan.

Nessel will be joined by Sandy Wynn-Steldt, co-chair of the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network for the announcement at noon in Grand Rapids Thursday.

The lawsuit comes on the heels of several defendants in Michigan being awarded $54M after a class-action lawsuit after their properties were contaminated by the forever chemicals.

FOX 17 will be at the press conference and bring you updates in our continuing coverage of PFAS in Michigan. You can watch the press conference live on the FOX 17 website, app or Facebook page at 12 p.m. Thursday.