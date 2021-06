GAINES TWP., Mich. — About 2,500 customers are without power in Gaines Township, according to a spokesperson from Consumers Energy.

Power is expected to be restored at 9 p.m., according to the map.

The majority of the outages appear to be off Paul B. Henry Freeway, near 68th St SW and 76th St SW in Byron Center.

The cause of the outage is being investigated at this time, according to Consumers Energy.

This is a developing story. Fox 17 will provide more updates as they become readily available.

