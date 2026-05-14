Natural Resources Commission eliminates limited firearms zone for deer season

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Deer hunting in Michigan will look much different in seasons to come.

On Wednesday, the Michigan Natural Resources Commission approved a series of changes to how and when hunters are able to regulate the state's growing deer herd amid a decades long decline in the sport's popularity. These include a one-buck rule for the Lower Peninsula, the elimination of the Limited Firearms Deer Zone and the discontinuation of the extended late antlerless and extended urban archery seasons, effectively ending all deer hunting opportunities in the state after New Year's Day.

While the one-buck rule will take effect in 2027, the changes regarding the hunting zone and specific deer seasons will take effect in 2026.

Michigan NRC votes to limit Lower Peninsula antlered deer harvest, eliminate rifle line Andy Curtis

"Oh, boy. Polarizing," said hunter Chad Timmer, who owns The Outdoorsmen Pro Shop in Jenison. "This is the biggest shake up we have seen in quite some time."

"I am sure there will be some positives," Timmer said. "There will be some negatives as well."

The Limited Firearms Deer Zone, which broadly includes the southern portion of Lower Peninsula, generally bans high-powered rifles from being used to hunt. As this part of the state is more densely populated, the zone exists to protect both hunters and everyday people from the dangers of stray gunfire.

On opening day this fall, though, deer hunters in counties such as Kent, Ottawa, Allegan, Muskegon and Ionia will have a greater number of firearms at their disposal.

State of Michigan

"I'm all about freedom, but we're just so populated," Timmer said. "To have a guy sitting in Jamestown or Hopkins with 7mm they can shoot a thousand yards is unnecessary."

Still, if deer hunters are allowed to shoot high-powered rifles, Timmer thinks they probably will take advantage of the opportunity.

"Why would you shoot a .450 that goes 200 yards or a .350 that goes 150 yards, when you can shoot a .36 or a .243 that'll easily reach out and touch [a deer] at 250 yards," he said.

At the Outdoorsmen Pro Shop, the elimination of the hunting zone likely means demand for shorter-range firearms will drop. Timmer hopes he'll still be able to sell the ones he already ordered this spring, and plans to stock an increased number of high-powered firearms in the future..

"We'll just have to reinvest," he said. "It just is what it is. We just have to deal with it."

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