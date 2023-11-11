National Diabetes Month: Priority Health shares important diabetes facts, lifestyle tips

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In recognition of National Diabetes Month this November, Priority Health wants to raise awareness about the the disease and how to live with it if you're diagnosed.

Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects insulin production. Insulin is a hormone produced in the pancreas that helps your body turn food into energy. Without insulin, blood sugar builds up in the bloodstream, damaging the body and causing diabetes symptoms.

There are several different types of diabetes to be aware of:

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes is thought to be caused by an autoimmune reaction that results in the pancreas producing very little or no insulin.

Prediabetes

Prediabetes means that the body's blood sugar levels are well above normal, but aren't high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes.

Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is more common. Cells resist insulin entry, which results in the body having trouble maintaining a normal blood sugar level.

Gestational Diabetes

Gestational diabetes can develop during pregnancy in women who didn't already have the disease. This type usually goes away after the baby is born. However, it can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes developing later in life.

According to Priority Health, over 133 million Americans are living with diabetes or prediabetes. They've provided FOX 17 with some important lifestyle habits for those who may be living with the disease including:



Make healthy eating choices

Do your best to maintain a healthy weight

Be active and exercise

Get regular, restful sleep

Manage your stress and mental health.

Talk to your doctor about concerns and symptoms.

Priority Health offers its members access to products and services to help manage diabetes and prediabetes, as well as classes and health coaching on how to manage diabetes and other chronic conditions. You can find out more at priorityhealth.com.