My Michigan Beach: Last minute summer getaways, giveaway for Torch Lake kayak trip

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As we hit mid-August, some Michiganders may be hoping to take a last minute getaway to soak up the rest of the summer sun.

It's not too late to enjoy the beauty of Michigan while also making some memories.

My Michigan Beach is sharing some ideas if you're looking to book something soon. These are spots where it might be a little easier to get some last-minute reservations and even escape the crowds. They are closer to larger tourist attractions, too, without being in the middle of the hustle and bustle.

Munising in the Upper Peninsula

Munising in the Upper Peninsula is a great jumping off point to explore the sprawling Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore with lots of opportunities for outdoor activities like kayaking and hiking, glass bottom shipwreck tours and trips to Grand Island off the coast. Munising is a favorite because there are lots of options for reasonably priced accommodations for families: chains and independents.

Rogers City on Lake Huron in Northwest Michigan

Rogers City on Lake Huron in Northwest Michigan is a quiet town on Lake Huron between Mackinaw City and Alpena. It's a laid back nautical town with parks and a pretty public beach. Ocqueoc Falls is just up the road, and it's the only waterfall in the lower peninsula and you can play in them. Rogers City has one of the best toy stores in Michigan with rides (like a mini-amusement park) and a 100-year-old Nickelodeon. It is also a good location for a day trip to Mackinac Island.

Cadillac

Cadillac is the gateway to northern Michigan, and is a great spot for outdoor recreation. There's a lot to do there. Lake Cadillac has more beach frontage than any other inland lake, a walkable downtown and hiking, biking, fishing, swimming and ORV trails. It is close to Traverse City wineries and Lake Michigan beaches in Manistee.

Harbor Country

This area in southwest Michigan includes New Buffalo and some other little towns surrounding Lake Michigan. It’s a favorite with Chicago folks because it's just over an hour from the city, and we in West Michigan tend to overlook it. It is filled with small towns, Lake Michigan beaches, kayaking, boating and antiquing.

For those not sure what they want to do, My Michigan Beach is hosting a giveaway. My Michigan Beach and Travel has partnered with Clear Water Kayaks in Traverse City to offer a chance to win a kayak trip for four in clear-bottom kayaks, followed by a picnic lunch from Short’s Brewing Co. in Bellaire.

They are asking people to share their favorite places to beat the heat in Michigan, while sharing some special, off-the-beaten-path spots to find August summer fun in Michigan. To enter or for more information, click here.