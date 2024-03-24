My Michigan Beach: Last-minute spring break staycation ideas in Michigan

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Spring Break is just about here, and while a lot of us may have big plans, there are plenty of Michiganders who are content staying local.

From the southern parts of Michigan all the way up to the Upper Peninsula, our state has so much to offer.

My Michigan Beach's Chief Beach Officer joined FOX 17 Weekend Morning News with some last-minute spring break "staycation" ideas around our state.

Here are some listed on My Michigan Beach's website:

Upper Peninsula



Tahquamenon Falls

Bond Falls Scenic Site

Copper Harbor



Estivant Pines Nature Sanctuary

Isle Royale National Park

Marquette



Yooperlite Rocks

Sugarloaf Mountain

Presque Isle Park

Lakenenland Sculpture Park

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore (an hour east of Marquette

Michigan and Southwest Michigan

Grand Rapids



Grand Rapids Downtown Market

Grand Rapids Public Museum

Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum

Grand Rapids Children's Museum

Meyer May House by Frank Lloyd Wright

East Town - visit the boutiques and restaurants

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park

Holland State Park (just 30 minutes from Grand Rapids)

New Buffalo



Lake Michigan beaches

Harbor Country Area

Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail

Four Winds Casino

Harbert Antique Mall

Black Currant Bakehouse in Union Pier

Great Lakes Bay Region



Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge in Saginaw

Dow Gardens in Midland

Maple Syrup Festivals (several around this region)

Frankenmuth



Zehnder's Splash Village

Bavarian Inn

Take a horse-drawn carriage ride through town

Southeast Michigan and Detroit

Ann Arbor



Matthei Botanical Gardens

Zimmerman's Deli

National History Museum

Ann Arbor Hands-on Museum

Argo Park along the Huron River

Detroit



Belle Isle Park & Nature Center

River Walk along the Detroit River

Detroit Science Center (Michigan Science Center)

Detroit Institute of Arts

Motown Museum

Take a Detroit architectural tour

Auburn Hills



Great Lakes Crossing Outlet Mall

Legoland Discovery Center

Peppa Pig World of Play

SEA LIFE Aquarium

Northern Michigan



Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore

Traverse City



Grand Traverse Bay

Shop and eat on Front Street

Traverse City Recreational Area

Noteworthy businesses: Horizon Books, Doug Murdick's Fudge Shop, Rare Bird Brewpub, Tap Root Cider House, Grand Traverse Brewing Company

Mackinac Island



Grand Hotel

Hike or bike the eight miles around the island

Arch Rock & Skull Cave in Mackinac Island State Park

Alpena



Besser Museum

Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center

Dark Sky Park in Rockport State Recreation Area

Petoskey and Harbor Springs



Upscale Bay Harbor

Thorne Swift Nature Preserve

Additional Staycation Spots in Michigan



Port Huron

Palms Book State Park and Kitch-Iti-Kipi

Crystal Mountain Ski Resort

My Michigan Beach is hosting a Spring Break staycation giveaway with the deadline to enter Sunday, March 24. Click here to enter.

For more information on any of the information above or for other ideas throughout Michigan, visit the My Michigan Beach website.