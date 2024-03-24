My Michigan Beach: Last-minute spring break staycation ideas in Michigan

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Spring Break is just about here, and while a lot of us may have big plans, there are plenty of Michiganders who are content staying local.
From the southern parts of Michigan all the way up to the Upper Peninsula, our state has so much to offer.
My Michigan Beach's Chief Beach Officer joined FOX 17 Weekend Morning News with some last-minute spring break "staycation" ideas around our state.
Here are some listed on My Michigan Beach's website:
Upper Peninsula
- Tahquamenon Falls
- Bond Falls Scenic Site
Copper Harbor
- Estivant Pines Nature Sanctuary
- Isle Royale National Park
Marquette
- Yooperlite Rocks
- Sugarloaf Mountain
- Presque Isle Park
- Lakenenland Sculpture Park
- Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore (an hour east of Marquette
Michigan and Southwest Michigan
Grand Rapids
- Grand Rapids Downtown Market
- Grand Rapids Public Museum
- Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum
- Grand Rapids Children's Museum
- Meyer May House by Frank Lloyd Wright
- East Town - visit the boutiques and restaurants
- Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park
- Holland State Park (just 30 minutes from Grand Rapids)
New Buffalo
- Lake Michigan beaches
- Harbor Country Area
- Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail
- Four Winds Casino
- Harbert Antique Mall
- Black Currant Bakehouse in Union Pier
Great Lakes Bay Region
- Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge in Saginaw
- Dow Gardens in Midland
- Maple Syrup Festivals (several around this region)
Frankenmuth
- Zehnder's Splash Village
- Bavarian Inn
- Take a horse-drawn carriage ride through town
Southeast Michigan and Detroit
Ann Arbor
- Matthei Botanical Gardens
- Zimmerman's Deli
- National History Museum
- Ann Arbor Hands-on Museum
- Argo Park along the Huron River
Detroit
- Belle Isle Park & Nature Center
- River Walk along the Detroit River
- Detroit Science Center (Michigan Science Center)
- Detroit Institute of Arts
- Motown Museum
- Take a Detroit architectural tour
Auburn Hills
- Great Lakes Crossing Outlet Mall
- Legoland Discovery Center
- Peppa Pig World of Play
- SEA LIFE Aquarium
Northern Michigan
- Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore
Traverse City
- Grand Traverse Bay
- Shop and eat on Front Street
- Traverse City Recreational Area
- Noteworthy businesses: Horizon Books, Doug Murdick's Fudge Shop, Rare Bird Brewpub, Tap Root Cider House, Grand Traverse Brewing Company
Mackinac Island
- Grand Hotel
- Hike or bike the eight miles around the island
- Arch Rock & Skull Cave in Mackinac Island State Park
Alpena
- Besser Museum
- Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center
- Dark Sky Park in Rockport State Recreation Area
Petoskey and Harbor Springs
- Upscale Bay Harbor
- Thorne Swift Nature Preserve
Additional Staycation Spots in Michigan
- Port Huron
- Palms Book State Park and Kitch-Iti-Kipi
- Crystal Mountain Ski Resort
My Michigan Beach is hosting a Spring Break staycation giveaway with the deadline to enter Sunday, March 24. Click here to enter.
For more information on any of the information above or for other ideas throughout Michigan, visit the My Michigan Beach website.