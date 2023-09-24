My Michigan Beach: Best spots for peak fall colors, enter the Fabulous Fall sweepstakes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Some may argue Fall may be the best season in Michigan because of the endless opportunities of things to do.

My Michigan Beach joined FOX 17 Weekend Morning news to share some of the best times and places to see peak colors this season.

Founder and Chief Beach Officer Jill Halpin says fall is one of the best times to travel in Michigan because there are less crowds and the temperatures aren't as hot.

Some great spots for a quick fall getaway, according to My Michigan Beach:



Oqueoc Falls near Cheboygan - These are the only falls in the lower peninsula, and it is a beautiful place to explore. This peaceful spot is also ADA-accessible.

- These are the only falls in the lower peninsula, and it is a beautiful place to explore. This peaceful spot is also ADA-accessible. Port Crescent State Park in Port Austin - Port Crescent is on Saginaw Bay and has miles of sandy beach and water to walk, trails to hike and a kayaking opportunity on the Pinnebog River.

- Port Crescent is on Saginaw Bay and has miles of sandy beach and water to walk, trails to hike and a kayaking opportunity on the Pinnebog River. Cadillac - This city is not too far away and has a cute downtown. It is also a great spot for outdoor recreation.

- This city is not too far away and has a cute downtown. It is also a great spot for outdoor recreation. Little Sable Point in Mears - The point is located on an isolated stretch of Lake Michigan where you’ll see miles of sandy beach, a picturesque pink lighthouse and sand dunes. You can take a dune buggy ride across the sand dunes for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Below is a map that shows when the fall color is expected to be at its peak color throughout the state to help you plan your fall travel:

For those hoping to get away, you can enter the Fabulous Fall in Michigan sweepstakes. It's a northern Michigan golfing giveaway featuring three rounds of golf at different courses in Cadillac, including Evergreen, Caberfae and Eldorado Golf Courses; an overnight stay with breakfast included; and a $100 gift certificate for dining, shopping or lodging. Participants will be asked to share their favorite spot to see fall color in Michigan to enter the sweepstakes. Click here for more information.

Click here to visit My Michigan Beach for all things Michigan.