My Michigan Beach: Best Michigan beaches to visit to kick off the summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Summer is officially here, and for many of us Michiganders, there's no better way to kick off the season than by visiting one of our state's picturesque beaches.

My Michigan Beach's Founder and Chief Beach Officer Jill Halpin joined FOX 17 Weekend Morning News to share her picks for the best beaches in the state.

The 2024 Michigan Beachy Award Winners represent a variety of beach experiences, catering to different interests and preferences and were chosen based on a variety of criteria including ADA accessibility, unique location, dog-friendliness and water safety. Those include:



Jean Klock Park in Benton Harbor : Perfect for families with its calm waters, playground, and stunning Lake Michigan views.

: Perfect for families with its calm waters, playground, and stunning Lake Michigan views. Empire Village Beach in Empire : A picturesque beach nestled within Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, ideal for swimming, sunbathing and exploring the stunning dunes.

: A picturesque beach nestled within Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, ideal for swimming, sunbathing and exploring the stunning dunes. McCarty's Cove in Marquette : A hidden gem on Lake Superior, offering breathtaking scenery, unique rock formations, and a peaceful escape.

: A hidden gem on Lake Superior, offering breathtaking scenery, unique rock formations, and a peaceful escape. Oscoda Beach Park in Oscoda : Boasting sugar-white sand and pristine waters, this beach is perfect for relaxation and water activities.

: Boasting sugar-white sand and pristine waters, this beach is perfect for relaxation and water activities. Port Crescent State Park in Port Austin: A haven for nature lovers, with hiking trails, wildlife encounters and stunning sunsets over Lake Huron.

If you're interested in planning a summer vacation, why not join My Michigan Beach's Summer Kickoff Sweepstakes? It includes two free nights at the brand new beachfront Holiday Inn Express & Suites in downtown Oscoda on the coast of Lake Huron.

The sweepstakes runs from June 22 to 29, and you can enter on My Michigan Beach's website by sharing what's on your summer bucket list.

For more on any of the information above or to find ideas for fun things to do throughout Michigan, check out the My Michigan Beach's website.