Multiple departments battle fire at Grandville storage facility

FOX 17
Posted at 7:50 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 19:50:10-05

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Eight departments and around 50 firefighters battled a fire at a Kent County storage facility Friday evening.

Dispatch says the call came in just before 5 p.m. about a fire at Mini Storage Depot on Canal Avenue SW in Grandville.

Fire officials on scene told FOX 17 the single-story storage facility had an estimated 25 units on fire.

They said they had the fire contained to about half of the building before 7 p.m.

Right now, it’s not clear what started the fire, nor do we know how much damage it caused.

