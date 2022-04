KENTWOOD, Mich. — Authorities are responding to a shooting near a mobile home park in Kentwood Thursday night.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says one person was hospitalized with injuries.

Multiple crews are on scene at Kentwood Mobile Home Park, but it is not yet known if that is where the shooting took place.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

