MSP: Trooper injured after driver loses control on wet roadway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) showing an example of why they say drivers should slow down on wet roadways.
Just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, troopers say a minivan lost control on northbound US-131 near Wealthy Street.
The van reportedly skid on the slick road and hit an MSP cruiser that was conducting a traffic stop.
The trooper involved has minor injuries, and the minivan's driver was taken to the hospital with a head injury.
MSP says the crash is being investigated.
