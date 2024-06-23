Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

MSP: Trooper injured after driver loses control on wet roadway

Screenshot 2024-06-23 at 9.13.11 AM.png
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police showing an example of why they say drivers should slow down on wet roadways on Sunday morning.
Screenshot 2024-06-23 at 9.13.11 AM.png
GQwWyHCXUAAayJS.jpeg
GQwW4-fXkAAjH_3.jpeg
Posted at 9:13 AM, Jun 23, 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) showing an example of why they say drivers should slow down on wet roadways.

Just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, troopers say a minivan lost control on northbound US-131 near Wealthy Street.

The van reportedly skid on the slick road and hit an MSP cruiser that was conducting a traffic stop.

The trooper involved has minor injuries, and the minivan's driver was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

MSP says the crash is being investigated.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book