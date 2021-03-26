MSP Rockford Post becomes new Grand Rapids Post

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police’s Rockford Post will close its doors for good this weekend with the opening of a new facility in metro Grand Rapids.

The new facility, located at 2290 4 Mile Road in Walker, will bring three MSP units together into one building, a news release said Friday.

Grand Rapids Forensic Science Lab, Sixth District Headquarters and Grand Rapids Post will now be located in a single, modern complex, with the goal of increasing efficiency and decreasing costs associated with maintaining and operating multiple, aging facilities.

“We are excited to be in a state-of-the art facility while continuing to provide quality service to the public,” said Chris McIntire, commander of the new Grand Rapids Post. “This move better serves our entire post area as it is close to the freeway and provides greater efficiency in providing service to Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties.”

Work on the 100,000 square foot facility broke ground in 2018.