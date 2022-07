CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — State troopers are reminding motorists to drive slowly through construction zones after a crash on I-96 in Cascade Township Monday afternoon.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened east of M-6 in the westbound lanes.

We’re told a Chevrolet Malibu rammed into the back of a semi truck before getting rear-ended by another semi.

The driver was unhurt and the passenger sustained minor injuries, MSP says.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube