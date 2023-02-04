MSP, KCSO arrest speeding motorist after crash, foot chase in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after leading authorities on a chase in Kentwood early Saturday morning.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says troopers tried to stop a speeding vehicle when the driver refused to pull over. After the car took off, MSP says it issued a “be on the lookout” alert.

We’re told the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) later found the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, which also proved unsuccessful.

The suspect later got into a wreck near the intersection at 60th Street and Ridgebrook Drive, according to MSP.

Authorities say personnel from both departments chased the suspect on foot and placed them under arrest.

Troopers tell us the suspect may face fleeing and eluding charges.

