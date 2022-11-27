Watch Now
MSP: Driver thrown from vehicle in US-131 rollover near Rockford

The Michigan State Police are investigating Friday night's deadly accident.
Posted at 10:04 PM, Nov 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-26 22:04:26-05

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A driver was thrown from the vehicle following a rollover crash on US-131 Saturday night.

Following a preliminary investigation, Michigan State Police says the car was barreling down the freeway at high speeds near Rockford when it tried to pass another vehicle, citing witness statements.

We’re told the car left the road and overturned multiple times, throwing the driver from the vehicle.

The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

Speed and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn new information.

