SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — M-37 has reopened following a crash in Sparta Township on Thursday.

Michigan State Police says the crash happened at 10 Mile Road.

We’re told the semi was traveling north when it ran a red light and was hit by a westbound pickup truck.

MSP says the crash jackknifed the semi, closing all northbound lanes.

We’re told the driver of the pickup was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released at the scene.

